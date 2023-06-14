Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD's Bhuj radar operational just 48 hours prior to anticipated landfall | EXCLUSIVE

This is not the first time that IMD's radar wasn't working at the time of an important weather event.

The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy (pronounced as Biporjoy) is likely to make landfall between Mandvi and Karachi by the evening of June 15. Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that during this crucial weather event, "The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Bhuj doppler radar wasn't working till noon of June 13. It was only in the afternoon of June 13, the radar started working."

A Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) helps with real-time information about clouds and helps the weather forecasting agency to issue warnings, especially nowcast warnings i.e. warnings issued for the next 3-4 hours.

Biparjoy is crossing the Gujarat coast and when the radar started working, it was about 290 km west-southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 320 km west-southwest of Porbandar, 320 km southwest of Jakhau Port, 330 km southwest of Naliya.

Gusty winds and heavy rainfall had already started in the coastal areas of Gujarat. But the IMD claims that the Bhuj radar not being functional didn't affect their forecast of Biparjoy and its impact.

IMD's western region has four Doppler radars: one in Goa, two in Mumbai (at Colaba and Andheri) and one in Gujarat (Bhuj). IMD sources told CNBC-TV18, "Our Bhuj radar had some technical error. Some spare parts were required. We got it repaired and now it's working."

IMD sources claimed that this didn't affect IMD's forecast of cyclones Biparjoy in any manner whatsoever. IMD sources told CNBC-TV18, "We have two high-quality radars in Mumbai which helped us provide information to make accurate forecasts till the Bhuj radar started working."

But, the ground reality is different. Despite IMD's forecast of light to moderate rainfall in the coastal region of Saurashtra and Kachchh and isolated incidents of heavy to very heavy rainfall, multiple villages in Saurashtra received heavy rainfall and got flooded.

At present, the IMD has around 35 Doppler weather radars across India and the agency is planning to take this count to 56.

As per sources, dependence on nearby radars is a common practice as these radars have an impressive range. For example, if IMD's Nagpur (IMD centre region) radar faces an issue, IMD depends on its Hyderabad (centre region) Doppler radar for western Maharashtra's forecast.

This is not the first time that IMD's radar wasn't working at the time of an important weather event.

IMD's Mumbai's Colaba S-band Doppler Weather Radar wasn't operational during multiple crucial weather events, affecting IMD's forecast, especially its forecast for the next 3-4 hours. IMD has two radars in Mumbai: one in Colaba and one in Veravali.

Colaba's DWR is the stronger one with a range of over 400 km (360°) and the Veravali DWR has a range of around 250 km (360°). Colaba's DWR wasn't operating round the clock between 2016-2022. And most of the time, IMD has had to depend on its Veravali C-band DWR. As per sources, Veravali radar's information wasn't timely and this affected IMD's forecast on multiple occasions.

Colaba's S-band DWR was installed in 2010. It wasn't operating during Cyclone Ochki in 2017. In 2019, during Cyclone Vayu, a fault in the radar was found right before the cyclone was crossing Maharashtra's north Konkan coastal region in the Arabian Sea.

In 2020, during Cyclone Nisarg, which made landfall in Alibaug, the radar wasn't working and in 2021 also, during Cyclone Taukte the radar was dysfunctional.

The IMD claimed that this did not affect its forecast and that it depended on the Veravali DWR. However, in reality, the IMD was way off in its warning until the last moment in all these above-mentioned weather events. The situation during Cyclone Biparjoy has not been different either.

As per the IMD's official bulletin, the very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over the northeast Arabian Sea moved nearly north-northwestwards with a speed of 5 km/h during the past six hours and lay centred at 2.30 am on June 14, over the same region about 290 km southwest of Jakhau Port (Gujarat), 300 km west-southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 310 km west-southwest of Naliya, 350 km west of Porbandar, and 370 km south-southwest of Karachi (Pakistan).

The bulletin further says, "It is very likely to move nearly north-northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by the evening of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 km/h gusting to 150 km/h."