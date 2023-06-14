Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD's Bhuj radar operational just 48 hours prior to anticipated landfall | EXCLUSIVE

This is not the first time that IMD's radar wasn't working at the time of an important weather event.

The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy (pronounced as Biporjoy) is likely to make landfall between Mandvi and Karachi by the evening of June 15. Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that during this crucial weather event, "The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Bhuj doppler radar wasn't working till noon of June 13. It was only in the afternoon of June 13, the radar started working."

A Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) helps with real-time information about clouds and helps the weather forecasting agency to issue warnings, especially nowcast warnings i.e. warnings issued for the next 3-4 hours.

Biparjoy is crossing the Gujarat coast and when the radar started working, it was about 290 km west-southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 320 km west-southwest of Porbandar, 320 km southwest of Jakhau Port, 330 km southwest of Naliya.