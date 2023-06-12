Cyclone Biparjoy: How India and Pakistan are preparing for the extremely severe cyclonic storm

Biparjoy, which means disaster or calamity in Bengali, will impact the western states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, and other coastal areas in India along with the province of Sindh in Pakistan. It is all set to make landfall between Gujarat's Mandavi and Pakistan's Karachi on June 15, with maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 km per hour, as per IMD.

"The cyclone is likely to make landfall near Jakhau port. It will hit the Gujarat coast around noon on June 15. It will be preceded by winds with speeds of 135-145 kmph gusting to 150 kmph and extremely heavy rainfall," said IMD Ahmedabad Centre Director Manorama Mohanty. As per the department, the height of the waves generated in the oceans will be around 12-14 feet.