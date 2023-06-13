Global warming leading to more frequent and intense cyclones in Arabian Sea? This is what research says

The latest cyclone brewing over the Arabian Sea, Cyclone Biparjoy, is said to be "on course to become the cyclone with the longest lifespan in the Arabian Sea".

In the past, cyclones in the Arabian Sea were considered rare occurrences. However, in recent years, both the number and intensity of cyclones in the region have significantly increased. The latest cyclone, Cyclone Biparjoy, currently forming over the Arabian Sea, is projected to have the longest lifespan ever recorded in the area.

This begs the question: what has caused this once-rare phenomenon of cyclone formation to become so common in the Arabian Sea?

Scientists point to global warming as the primary factor behind this shift. Climate change has been attributed to a wide range of problems worldwide, including heatwaves and health issues. The rise in both the quantity and severity of cyclones in the Arabian Sea can be seen as another consequence of this global phenomenon.