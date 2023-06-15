Cyclone begins landfall process along Gujarat coast, to continue for hours

Nine days after its formation, Cyclone Biparjoy finally made its landfall along the Gujarat coast today, June 15, at 7 pm. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the process of the landfall will take about 3-4 hours to complete.

The `very severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy is centered over north Arabian Sea but it is coming closer to the Saurashtra coast with a wind speed of 115-125 kmph, gusting to 140 kmph, it said in a statement.

It was earlier reported that the cyclone would make its landfall near the Jakhau Port in Kutch, Gujarat, while Pakistan's climate energy minister Sherry Rehman had said it would hit Keti Bandar in Sindh at 11am.