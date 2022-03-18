Cyclone Asani, first in 2022, to form over Bay of Bengal next week; All you need to know

The first cyclone to hit India in 2022 is brewing over southeast Bay of Bengal, says the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In its first Pre-genesis Track and Intensity Forecast, IMD said the low pressure area will move east-northeastwards till March 19 morning and then move northwards along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands till March 20.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall in the Andaman and Nicobar islands. Heavy rain and strong winds are expected over the islands. Authorities have put the islands on alert.

The weather system could turn into a cyclonic storm on Monday, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, reviewed the preparedness off all for the cyclone.

Light to moderate rainfall/thundershowers are likely in south Andaman Sea on Saturday, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the islands.

It is expected to become a cyclone on March 21 and continue to move north-northwestwards till March 22.

Strong winds of up to 40-60 kmph are likely over the Bay of Bengal till Saturday. Gale speed winds of 70-80 kmph and increasing up to 90 kmph are likely over the islands. Gale speed winds of 70-80 kmph and up to 90 kmph could be expected on March 23 over the Bay of Bengal, and Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts.

Fishermen have been warned by the weathermen not to venture into the central parts of south Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean on Wednesday and into southeast Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea area on Thursday and Friday.

An official spokesperson said that one National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is stationed in Port Blair while additional teams are ready to be airlifted from the mainland if required. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration is gearing up with sufficient stocks of emergency supplies and taking steps to protect the population and restoration of infrastructure, he said.

The name of the cyclone, Asani, has been suggested by Sri Lanka.

"If the forecast materialises, tropical cyclone Asani will become the first-ever tropical cyclone to hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands in March. Not a single tropical cyclone has hit the region in March in at least 132 years," Akshay Deoras, a meteorologist at the University of Reading in England, said on Twitter. Mohapatra said only eight cyclones -- two in the Arabian Sea and six in the Bay of Bengal -- have developed in the month of March between 1891 and 2022.

The weather office has recommended complete suspension of fishing and tourism activities from Saturday to Friday in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.