Curbing Delhi pollution: SC satisfied with Centre’s affidavit, experts weigh in

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, Dr Vibha Dhawan, Director General of the Energy and Resources Institute, Polash Mukherjee, Lead on Air Quality at Natural Resources Defense Council India and Karthik Ganesan, Fellow and Director - Research Coordination at Council on Energy, Environment And Water shared their views on Delhi's air pollution and its impact.

Deployment of flying squads, an enforcement task force and reduced operational hours for industries not using cleaner fuels - this in a nutshell is the Centre's response to the 24-hour ultimatum given by the Supreme Court (SC) in order to act against industrial and vehicular pollution in Delhi-NCR.

On December 2, the SC said that it would be forced to take extraordinary measures if the Centre and the concerned states did not step up their measures to curb pollution in the National Capital Region.

The SC today (December 3) expressed satisfaction at the Centre's proposal, even as it hit out at some sections of the media for trying to project it as the ‘villains’ who want to close down schools.

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government in its submission told the court that reduced operational hours will impact the sugar processing industry in and around NCR which in turn will affect the farmer.

Vikas Singh is also the counsel for the petitioner in this matter.

