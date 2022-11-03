Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeenvironment News

    Ahead of COP27, a look at what NASA is doing to fight climate change

    Ahead of COP27, a look at what NASA is doing to fight climate change

    Ahead of COP27, a look at what NASA is doing to fight climate change
    Read Time
    4 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)

    "It's real, it's serious" and it's already impacting us!

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Fake fielding row explained: Why is Virat Kohli being accused of unfair play by Bangladesh fans and what does the law say?

    Fake fielding row explained: Why is Virat Kohli being accused of unfair play by Bangladesh fans and what does the law say?

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    BYJU’S won’t shut down Kerala office and will retain 140 laid-off employees

    BYJU’S won’t shut down Kerala office and will retain 140 laid-off employees

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Twitter blue tick: How Elon Musk's move to charge $8 a month has played out so far

    Twitter blue tick: How Elon Musk's move to charge $8 a month has played out so far

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    High fuel rates, easy loans and eased travel curbs — What will drive CV sales to one million by FY24

    High fuel rates, easy loans and eased travel curbs — What will drive CV sales to one million by FY24

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Ahead of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly referred to as COP27, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has released a video highlighting the seriousness of the issue and explained what the American space body is doing about it.
    According to the chief scientist at NASA, Dr Kate Calvin, even a little change in temperature can have major effects on our existence. These effects are already in play — several parts of the world are already seeing rising sea levels, and extreme weather conditions like heatwaves, heavy rainfall and wildfire. "And a lot of these effects are going to increase," she said in a shared video.
    What is NASA doing to fight climate change?
    Calvin says NASA has tools "that better prepare us and let us understand the future climate change". The international space agency has also developed computer models that help understand how much climate might change in the future.
    "We are also developing technology in NASA and around the world that can help us limit future warning," she said.
    ALSO READ | 69% decline in wildlife populations worldwide since 1970, says WWF report
    But, why is the climate changing?
    "Human activities have been the main driver of climate change," the United Nations (UN) says. The climate is changing because of greenhouse gases emitted due to human activities — primarily due to burning fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas.
    Why it matters...
    Climate change affects human health. In 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that between 2030 and 2050, climate change is expected to cause approximately 250,000 additional deaths per year, from malnutrition, malaria, diarrhoea and heat stress.
    ALSO READ | 69% decline in wildlife populations worldwide since 1970, says WWF report
    It has started impacting "clean air, safe drinking water, sufficient food and secure shelter". In some parts of the world, communities had to relocate in the wake of sea-level rise and saltwater intrusion. "In the future, the number of 'climate refugees' is expected to rise," the UN says.
    What must be done to avert further climate change?
    The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) suggested earlier that to avert catastrophic health impacts, countries must work towards limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C.
    ALSO READ | 10 things India can do to achieve net-zero emission goals, according to Mckinsey
    The Earth is now about 1.1°C warmer than it was in the 1800s, as per data by the UN and NASA. Now that challenge is: "We are not on track to meet the Paris Agreement target to keep the global temperature from exceeding 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels."
    "Global heating of even 1.5°C is not considered safe, however; every additional tenth of a degree of warming will take a serious toll on people’s lives and health," the WHO says.
    ALSO READ | Climate finance need to rise 7 times from current levels to make a dent on emissions gap, says expert
    Another way to minimize the climate crisis is to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases and renewable energy (sunlight, wind and water). Right now, the use of fossil fuels - coal, oil and gas - is at its peak. It causes harmful greenhouse gas emissions, such as carbon dioxide. However, renewable energy ensures "a safer, cleaner, and sustainable world".
    Countries across the world have been carving out plans and policies and taking pledges to find a way to fight climate change. Now, this year's COP27 summit plays important in this regard. The climate summit, scheduled to take place in Egypt from November 6 to 18, will be more about "planning for implementation" for all the promises and pledges made to meet the target.
    ALSO READ | COP27 climate summit to test resolve of world battling war, inflation
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    climate changeclimate crisiscop27Heatwavesheavy rainfallNASAUnited NationsWorld Health Organization

    Next Article

    Finding balance between growth and environmental degradation is need of the hour | View

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng