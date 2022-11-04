COP27: India to talk climate finance, tech transfer; expert rues lack of action

Since COP26, just 26 of the 193 countries that agreed to step up their climate action have followed through with more ambitious plans.

The 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly referred to as COP27 , is set to start on November 6 and will go on till November 18 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Ahead of the conference, the United Nations has warned that the global effort to cut emissions is woefully inadequate, and the world is on track for catastrophe.

The summit also comes at a time of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war; and Russia pulling the plug on energy supplies, which has thwarted the developed countries' march towards a green energy transition, though some say this may have hastened that march towards clean energy

Just 26 of the 193 countries that agreed to step up their climate action have followed through with more ambitious plans.

Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav will be leading the Indian delegation to Egypt. India will demand action in terms of climate finance, technology transfer, and capacity building for developed countries in the fight against climate change.

In a conversation with CNBC-TV18, Faustine Delasalle, Vice Chair, Energy Transition Commission, talked about the progress post-COP26. Delasalle said, “I think what COP26 did in the UK is that a number of countries raised their national commitments and then a number of corporates and financial institutions also made strong commitments to run power ambition in terms of emissions reduction.

“What hasn't happened that much since then is implementing plans to ensure that countries and corporates actually achieve the commitments that they've made."

She added, “What I'm expecting from COP27 this year is the budget to ensure that we back the ambitions, we back the promises with plans and with pots of money to make progress.”

For full interview, watch accompanying video