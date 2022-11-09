COP27: Developed nations falling short on climate finance promise

Wealthy nations promised to contribute $100 billion by 2020. 2 years on, they are far far away from meeting this target. What’s worse, an analysis by Carbon Brief shows they are not even contributing a fair share equivalent to their emissions.

Representatives from 198 countries are in a huddle in Egypt hoping to strike a deal to reduce the harmful effects of climate change. At the COP27 summit, climate compensation and financing are taking the center stage.

A new report on carbon emissions shows that developed nations, who have historically contributed to higher emissions, are simply not paying their fair share.

António Guterres, Secretary-General at the UN said, “We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator.”

For the first time in 28 years, funding for loss and damage caused by climate disasters is included on the agenda at the annual climate summit. India has been among the developing nations pushing for this over the last many years. Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav made a pitch for a proper definition of climate finance and asked rich nations to step up and contribute their fair share.

Speaking at COP27, Bhupendra Yadav, Minister of Environment & Climate Change said, “Climate finance is still a mirage, and effective climate adaptation such as early warnings for all helps us collectively in our region toward reducing vulnerabilities and ensuring preparedness and swift and timely response to natural hazards.”

The United States should be contributing $39 billion which is equivalent to its carbon emission. But the report shows the US provided a mere $7.6 billion in 2020. This is less than one-fifth of the fair share the US should be contributing to climate financing.

Josh Gabbatiss, Climate Correspondent at Carbon Brief said, “Carbon analysis shows - countries are far behind with the historical responsibility for climate change. US which is responsible for a fifth of all CO2 emissions that have been released, they have only contributed $8 billion in 2020 which may sound like a lot but it is $32 billion short of what it should be committing.”

The US is not alone. Many rich nations are not paying their fair share for climate financing.

Canada is contributing only 37 percent of its fair share. Australia is at 38 percent and the UK is paying 76 percent of its fair share in comparison to its emissions.

Countries like Germany, Japan and France are the exceptions. They have been paying more than their fair share, but, there is a catch - these nations are providing loans and not grants.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine have led to a rise in energy costs across the world. The green energy transition has temporarily taken a back seat. But the threat of climate change is only getting worse and the call for equitable climate financing is only getting louder.