COP26 to start from October 31; here's what experts expect from the summit

The 13 days long COP26 Summit will take place from October 31 to November 12. The summit in Glasgow which is being co-chaired by UK and Italy will see participation by heads of state and governments from more than 120 nations.

What's on the agenda

There will be discussions on finalizing rules and procedures for the implementation of the Paris Agreement. UK and EU would push for a consensus and urge nations to commit to net zero emissions by 2050.

Key leaders participating in the summit are Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, Recep Erdogan, Scott Morrison, Nicola Sturgeon, Justin Trudeau, Narendra Modi and Greta Thunberg. However, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Jair Bolsonaro, Fumio Kishida, Cyril Ramaphosa and Ebrahim Raisi will not be attending the event.

India's pitch at COP26

PM Modi will speak at the world leaders' summit on November 1. India is likely to emphasize that it is high time that the promise of $100 billion in climate finance translates into actions.

Developed nations in 2009 had committed to supporting developing countries with $100 billion by 2020. Also, the quantum of financing is inadequate to reach net-zero targets by 2050. However, India said it has not committed to net-zero and all options are open.

Nations that have peaked with their industrial development and are bigger carbon emitters have a greater commitment to net zero. Climate justice and equitable distribution of the carbon space will also be a focus for Prime Minister Modi.

In an interview with Parikshit Luthra, Francine Katsoudas, executive vice president and CPPO of Cisco said private companies around the world are working hard to address the climate crisis. She said COP26 can be a north star for how we come together to address the issue.

She said Cisco aims to be net-zero for Scope 1 and Scope 2 by 2025 and Scope 3 by 2040. She said the company is building products that are going to be more competitive because of their energy efficiency.

Shankar Venkateswaran, executive director of India at CDP said the number of Indian companies publishing their carbon disclosures is very small but has been increasing. This year, he expects a growth of 25 percent in the number of companies publishing their disclosures.

