COP26: India aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2070; experts discuss

PM Narendra Modi said that India expects developed countries to make USD 1 trillion available as climate finance as soon as possible.

The COP26 Summit in Glasgow kicked off with world leaders outlining their commitments towards climate action. But there were some fervent appeals for urgent action on climate change.

The UN Secretary General said, "the addiction to fossil fuels is pushing humanity to the brink. We face a stark choice - either we stop it - or it stops us. It's time to say: enough."

President Biden said, "the US is back at the table and will lead by example. He also apologized for the US pulling out of the Paris Accord during the Trump administration."

British PM Boris Johnson said, "it is one minute to midnight on the doomsday clock and we need to act now."

Greta Thunberg's reaction was, "betrayal"- she was describing the failure of nations to cut carbon emissions.

India made five key commitments at COP26. The biggest and most important, India would achieve net zero emissions by 2070. Raising non-fossil fuel based energy capacity to 500gw by 2030. 50 percent of the country's energy requirements would be met using renewables by 2030. Reducing carbon emissions by one billion tonnes between now and 2030. Reducing carbon intensity to less than 45 percent by 2030.

More than 100 world leaders promised to end and reverse deforestation by 2030. Joe Biden promised to reduce US emission levels by 50 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. China made no new commitments and reiterated its goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2060. Russia too is targeting carbon neutrality by 2060.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Arunabha Ghosh, CEO of CEEW India, said, "India's target of becoming carbon neutral by 2070 we think is achievable. It is not going to be easy but I think this is a great bold statement and now it is time for rest of the country to align behind it."

Naveen Munjal, MD of Hero Electric said, "We will have to take numerous steps to achieve the target. To start off things you can take plantation of trees for example. We have to plant enough trees to be able to absorb the carbon dioxide emissions to get down to net zero. Second factor is going to be power. Our power is 70 percent dependent on coal at this point of time which will need to be changed. Third, mobility will have to start switching to electric faster than what we had anticipated. So there are numerous steps that we as a country will have to take."

