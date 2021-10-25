COP26: EU committed to becoming climate neutral by 2050; bigger emitters have greater responsibility, says Frans Timmermans

United Nations Climate Change Conference, popularly called COP26 As the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26, will try to hammer out a pact on reducing global emissions, Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice President of the European Green Deal, said no nation is cutting emissions to please another nation or to be kind to others. They're doing this for themselves. Because the IPCC report has demonstrated clearly that everyone will suffer the consequences of the climate crisis if action is not taken collectively.

The upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference, popularly called COP26, will see world leaders, corporates, and policymakers congregate in Glasgow in a bid to hammer out a strategy to reduce global warming, limit emissions and set up more ambitious goals to meet the commitments made in the Paris Agreement.

World governments have met for almost three decades every year to discuss and work on climate change. Under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, or the UNFCCC, every country has to work on climate change under the treaty and find ways to reduce greenhouse gases globally. So, COP26 stands for Conference of Parties under the UNFCCC and this is the 26th meeting, which will start on October 31 and last till November 12.

COP26 is just not about 1.5 degrees Celsius; there are many aspects that will be discussed at the conference. Climate Finance is one such point. It is about the money provided to poor countries from public and private sources to help them cut emissions. Poor countries were promised that they would receive $100 billion a year by 2020. There is a lot of push on phasing out of coal usage as well. China, for instance, is already working on this right now.

Methane emissions have been the biggest issue because this gas can heat the planet at times more than carbon dioxide. Methane is emitted during the production and transport of coal, natural gas, and oil. Methane emissions also result from livestock and other agricultural practices and land use.

Carbon trading mechanism is used by rich countries to hive off some of the carbon reduction to developing countries. There have been a lot of conflicts on implementation of carbon trading rules. So, this too could be discussed at the conference.

Where does India stand as far as nationally determined contributions (NDCs) and COP26 are concerned?

Recent reports suggest that India will update climate NDC ahead of COP26. India's present NDCs, submitted in 2015, consist of three main elements ― an economy-wide emission intensity target of 33 to 35 percent, below 2005 levels, electric power capacity target of 40 percent from renewable energy resources by 2030, and conditional to international support, creating a carbon sink expansion target of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes through additional forest and tree cover by 2030.

India does not have a net-zero carbon emission target. This was discussed recently at a climate summit where India did not agree with the language on net-zero emissions and urged G 20 nations to bring down per capita emissions to the global average.

Also Read

Meanwhile, Frans Timmermans, the Executive Vice President, the European Green Deal, says the world needs a can-do mentality to achieve the 2015 Paris Climate Accord's goals of keeping global temperature from rising below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

In a conversation with CNBC-TV18, he said that industrialised nations should take the lead in reducing the emission target.

“What we all need to do as the global community is to make sure we stick to the commitments we undertook in Paris. And that means, especially when you look at the last IPCC report, which is very alarming, that we have to step up our efforts to stay well below 2 degrees, and to have a shot at the 1.5 degrees. And I'm urging all nations to be part of that solution.”

Also Read: Chinese President Xi calls for global cooperation on terrorism, climate change

He further said he was very encouraged with his visit to India, because there is clearly a commitment by the Indian authorities and by the private sector to be part of that solution.

When asked what would be the key deliverable from COP26 this time around, he said, at the end of the conference, the participants should be able to say with credibility that we are still within the Paris Agreement and will take a shot at 1.5 degrees, that we will be below two degrees. For that to happen, we need enhanced commitments in terms of mitigation, in terms of reducing our emissions. But we also need the rich part of the planet to step up their efforts to bring together the $100 billion that was promised to the poorer parts of the planet to make the adaptation that is necessary for the climate crisis and also to mitigate the emissions of carbon.

Thirdly, there are still quite a number of issues about the rules of the game that need to be solved and there's a good opportunity to find compromises there as well.

Also Read: New climate funding plan to benefit poorest countries: Report

“We are all under responsibility to up the ante to make sure that we do more. I believe that the bigger you are an emitter, the bigger your responsibility. The European Union is responsible for about 8 percent of global emissions. We have made some very, very strong and compelling commitments. We will be Climate Neutral by 2050, which is set into law, and we will reduce our emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030, which is also set into law,” he said.

China, for instance, is responsible for 28 percent of global emissions, and so every effort, extra effort that China undertakes has a huge positive impact on the reduction of emissions, and every effort that is avoided has a huge negative impact on global emissions, he said, adding that there's a need to convince China that it is important to step up.

“No nation is doing this to please another nation or to be kind to others. They're doing this for themselves. Because the IPCC report has demonstrated clearly that we will all suffer the consequences of the climate crisis if we don't act collectively,” he clearly stated.

For the full interview, watch the video