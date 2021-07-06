Consumers still optimistic about averting climate change crisis: Survey

A majority of consumers still believe that there is light at the end of the climate tunnel. The Mintel Sustainability Barometer 2021 tracked responses of consumers from 16 countries regarding sustainability and climate change.

Fifty four percent of the respondents said they believed that there was still time to avert disastrous change to the Earth’s climate, while 51 percent of the respondents felt that their own behaviour could contribute to saving the planet’s environment.

The participants belonged to Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Poland, Spain, South Korea, Thailand, the UK, and the US.

Respondents from Canada, Italy, Germany, Spain, the UK and China believed that their behaviour can make a positive difference to the environment. Individuals from Japan, Thailand and Australia were the most pessimistic about their own role in saving the environment.

Surprisingly, 62 percent of the respondents from Thailand believed that there was still time to avert irreversible climate change. Over 60 percent respondents from Brazil, Spain, Canada, Italy, and China were optimistic that global rise in temperature can be averted.

Less than 50 percent of the respondents from Japan, Australia, and Germany believed that it was still possible to stop climate change and save the planet.

People above the age of 55 years strongly believed that their own behaviour can positively impact the environment. While most sustainable products are marketed towards the 25-34 age group, the results of the survey show that older individuals feel a high degree of personal culpability with respect to climate change.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) had previously highlighted in one of its reports how even consumer optimisation in terms of energy can significantly reduce overall energy consumption. The report had calculated that 20 percent of all energy was being used in residential sectors, half of which was for climate control purposes.

In India, the responses were nearly split down the middle, with 51 percent believing that the planet could still be saved and 55 percent saying their actions could directly benefit the environment.