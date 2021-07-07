Consumers feel being simple, frugal are the most sustainable behaviours: Survey

The most popular sustainable behaviours are simple, frugal, and healthy, said respondents in a 16-country survey that measured consumer behaviour and attitude towards climate change.

The Mintel Sustainability Barometer 2021 survey highlighted that 60 percent of the respondents said that recycled packaging (roadside collection and disposable of waste) denoted sustainable behaviour. And 55 percent said that returning packaging such as ‘retailer bags’ to a store to be recycled was sustainable behaviour.

The survey highlighted a glaring cultural contrast between Asia-Pacific and European countries in rates of ‘returning’ versus ‘recycling’ packaging. But all of them felt that the relationship with the retailer was key.

Companies accepting ‘returned packaging’ from consumers is the most popular example of partnership, said respondents. By doing this, companies aligned themselves with consumers, who feel concerned about sustainability. And companies thereby fulfilled the desire of consumers to make a difference through their behaviour, they added.

The survey also showed that 52 percent planned meals at home to avoid wasting food and advocated frugality. Others felt that growing food is a behaviour based on experience and economics.

Mintel’s characterisation studies confirmed that sustainable consumer groups are more likely to agree that they are ‘actively seeking ways to reduce stress’ and that ‘experiences are more important to me than material possessions’.

52 percent also said that they bought fewer clothes in the past 12 months. Though they like to stand out from the crowd, they advocated abstinence. They said that reducing consumption is a good way to reduce emissions and conserve resources.

The Mintel survey shows that consumers hold companies most responsible (more responsible than governments or themselves) for a host of environmental and social targets and standards.

A big majority of consumers hold companies most responsible for increasing recycling.

A slight majority of respondents holds them responsible for ensuring fair conditions and pay for workers and for reducing emissions from road and air transport.

Even on issues where a minority of consumers hold companies most responsible, they still amount to almost a fifth of respondents.