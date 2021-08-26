Colgate-Palmolive bats for environment, launches recyclable toothpaste tubes

FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive has launched recyclable toothpaste tubes in India as part of its efforts towards sustainability. The recyclable tubes will initially be for two of its toothpastes -- Colgate Active Salt and Colgate Vedshakti.

Colgate-Palmolive has partnered with EPL Ltd (formerly known as Essel Propack Ltd) for the production of these tubes. Each tube will contain a recyclable logo to help customers identify the product.

“Colgate’s recyclable tubes are a stepping stone in its journey to achieve 100% recyclability across its oral care portfolio in India,” the company said.

Toothpaste tubes are difficult to recycle as they are made up of plastic and aluminium. Colgate-Palmolive will use high-density polyethylene (HDPE) for its tubes, while the cap will be made of polypropelyene.

“With the launch of recyclable tubes this year, Colgate-Palmolive intends to create a recyclable alternative to reuse the billions of toothpaste tubes that end up in landfills every year. These tubes can be used by the economy for recycling into various other packaging materials and bottles for further use, thus reducing the need for virgin plastic to be added to the environment,” the statement said.

Apart from toothpaste tubes, Colgate also manufactures recyclable cartons and boxes across its portfolio.

Also read

Unilever, the parent company of oral healthcare brands Pepsodent and Closeup, has also said it would cut down on plastic pollution and launch recyclable tubes in France and India by the end of this year. The company plans to convert its complete toothpaste portfolio to recyclable tubes and launch in all countries in the next four years. Unilever’s design for the tubes has been approved by RecyClass, a platform that approves recyclability standards in Europe, Asia and North America.