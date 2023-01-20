Cold wave eases in Delhi-NCR, Himachal Pradesh receives heavy snowfall

Most parts of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Friday leading to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and impacting flight operations to and from the Valley. Meanwhile, the Himachal Emergency Operation Centre said that 275 roads are closed in snow-prone districts of the state.

Cold wave conditions abated in Delhi-NCR and some parts of north India with the national capital are likely to witness a partly cloudy sky on Friday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 22 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is recorded at 10.6 degrees Celsius. IMD adds that another bout of intense cold is unlikely during the next five days.

"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions prevailed over Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, and northern parts of Madhya Pradesh from January 15 to January 18. With the impact of a fresh western disturbance from January 19, cold waves abated from most parts of these areas," the IMD said in a statement earlier.

Snowfall In Many Parts

Jammu and Kashmir

Most parts of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Friday leading to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and impacting flight operations to and from the Valley. Traffic movement on both sides of the highway - the all-weather road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country was stopped.

Tourist towns of Pahalgam, Gulmarg as well as in Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, and Budgam among others added to the list of towns receiving snowfall.

Uttrakhand

Rains lashed Joshimath overnight and were followed by a spell of snowfall on Friday morning. Also, many famous locations in the higher altitudes of Chamoli district including Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib, Nanda Devi National Park, and the Valley of Flowers also received snowfall.

Himachal Pradesh

The IMD has forecasted more snowfall and rainfall in higher regions of Himachal Pradesh for the next 48 hours. The state Emergency Operation Centre said that 275 roads are closed in snow-prone districts in Himachal and 330 electricity supply schemes have been disrupted in the last 24 hours:

"There has been fresh snowfall during the past 24 hours. Three to four districts of Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur, and Chamba have recorded 5 cm snowfall. We have issued heavy snowfall warnings for the next 48 hours and from 23rd to 26th January in higher regions and rain warning for other parts of the state," Surender Paul, head of state IMD said.