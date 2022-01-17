Cold to severe cold days ahead in Delhi and northern states, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of cold to severe cold days over several states in North India. The IMD has warned of cold conditions in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan over the next two days.

“Cold Day to Severe Cold Day Conditions in some/isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 2 days and abate thereafter,” IMD stated in its afternoon update.

According to IMD, a "cold day" is when the minimum temperature is below 10 degrees Celsius and the departure of maximum temperature from normal is 4.5 degrees or above. A "severe cold day" is declared when the maximum temperature is below 6.5 degrees.

Cold weather is currently prevailing in many parts of North India as the western disturbances didn’t prevent the formation of more cold pockets in the region. However, the IMD added that more active western disturbance will likely dissipate some of the cold, going forward from January 21.

“A fresh active western disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from 21st January onwards,” the IMD added.

The national capital also witnessed one of the coldest days in years. The Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the city’s official marker, reported a maximum temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius yesterday. This is the coldest temperature recorded in January since 2020, and nearly 5 degrees Celsius below normal.

