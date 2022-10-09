CNN-News18 Indian of the Year: These 'Climate Warriors' are effecting real change

By Vijay Anand

These climate warriors have relentlessly worked towards paving a way for a sustainable tomorrow by spreading awareness about the climate crisis and, more importantly, taking solid steps towards preserving the environment.

From a 9-year-old prodigy to Padma Shri awardees, CNN-News18's 12th Indian of the Year awards will celebrate climate warriors who have set a precedent with their efforts to sensitise people about conserving the environment

Climate warriors are the unsung heroes of our times, and brave all odds to keep the environment clean and green.

In a post-pandemic world where climate change is emerging as a major concern, the category of climate warrior is a new addition to recognise individuals who are working on impactful and sustainable change. The nominees in the climate warrior category consist of prodigies and experts in environmental awareness, inspiring countless people by their noble deeds.

Let's take a quick look at this year's nominees:

Marimuthu Yoganathan

Marimuthu Yoganathan, a bus conductor in Tamil Nadu, also popular as the Tree Man of Tamil Nadu, has planted over three lakh saplings in the last three decades at his own expense. He distributes the saplings free of cost to passengers travelling in his bus. He has also visited countless schools, colleges and industries to raise awareness about protecting the environment.

Sumaira Abdulali

Sumaira Abdulali has been working tirelessly to battle noise pollution in Mumbai through her NGO, Awaaz Foundation. Her efforts forced the authorities to implement stricter laws. Abdulali can be spotted walking around Mumbai's streets with an audiometer during festivals when noise levels are at their peak.

Jamuna Tudu

Known as Lady Tarzan, Padma Shri Jamuna Tudu is among the nominees for the Climate Warrior award. She has been ferociously fighting the timber mafia in her home state Jharkhand with her Van Suraksha Samity which actively protects forests. In the last 20 years, Tudu has formed a group of 300 women who track the timber mafia in shifts and stop them.

Jadav Molai Payeng

We also have an epitome of determination in Jadav Molai Payeng from Assam, who is credited with singlehandedly creating a forest reserve of 550 hectares in Assam’s Majuli island. The inspirational Forest Man of India has also been awarded the Padma Shri.

Prasiddhi Singh

Finally, we have 9-year-old Prasiddhi Singh who is on a mission to conserve trees. She has already planted thousands of trees in Chennai and created 28 fruit forests. Her Prasiddhi Foundation which she founded in 2018, is on a mission to make the planet greener and to create awareness among both youth and adults.

The CNN-News18 Indian of the Year awards, presented in partnership with RP-Sanjiv Goekna Group and Reliance Industries Limited, will be announced on Wednesday, October 12, starting at 6 pm.