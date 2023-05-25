English
    Climate crisis transcends all political, economic spats: European Commission’s Frans Timmermans

    By Abhimanyu Sharma  May 25, 2023 6:30:29 PM IST (Published)

    Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) annual session, Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice President of the European Commission, called for global collaboration and sustainable job creation to address the climate crisis.

    Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice President of the European Commission, emphasised the urgent need for collective action to address the climate crisis. He said climate crisis transcends all political and economic interest differences and called for an end to the illusion that inaction will solve the problem.

    Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) annual session, Timmermans stressed that procrastination will only increase the costs associated with tackling climate change. Looking ahead to the next Conference of the Parties (COP) conference in Dubai, he called for a focus on creating sustainable jobs and fostering economic growth while staying within planetary limits.
    He stressed the need for global players to take on global responsibilities to effectively combat the climate crisis and achieve a sustainable future.
