Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) annual session, Timmermans stressed that procrastination will only increase the costs associated with tackling climate change. Looking ahead to the next Conference of the Parties (COP) conference in Dubai, he called for a focus on creating sustainable jobs and fostering economic growth while staying within planetary limits.

He stressed the need for global players to take on global responsibilities to effectively combat the climate crisis and achieve a sustainable future.