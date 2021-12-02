Climate cooperation: India seeks strong ties with EU for transition to clean energy

India and the European Union (EU) announced that they will be partners in driving India’s transition to clean energy. The transition of the world’s third-largest emission producing nation to clean energy is an important part of the fight against climate change.

The partnership between India and the EU comes as part of a detailed programme until 2023 to implement the 2016 EU-India Clean Energy and Climate Partnership.

"India seeks to establish a strong partnership with the EU, which can contribute to India's goal of transition to clean energy. We invite European companies to make use of the increased focus on green hydrogen," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Reenat Sandhu said in a statement.

"I would like to propose that under the Framework of Clean Energy and Climate Partnership, we explore concrete proposals on collaboration between India and the EU and that we work towards a green hydrogen alliance at the next India-EU summit," she added.

The India-EU Clean Energy and Climate Partnership was adopted in 2016 and has conducted several high-level dialogues under it. Under the newest round of dialogues, which came after a gap of five years, the EU and India decided to agree on a partnership to improve India’s technological prowess in several areas to help India’s transition.

"The Energy Panel agreed on increased technical cooperation in the area of energy efficiency, including on nearly zero energy buildings, smart readiness indicators for buildings; renewable energy, including floating solar, thermal solar and offshore wind; cooperation within the International Solar Alliance; green hydrogen; grid integration, including smart grids, storage, power market design, interconnection, cold chain, and sustainable financing," the MEA said.

Apart from technological cooperation, the two entities will also work together on several knowledge-sharing programmes like joint studies, workshops, and other knowledge-sharing channels.

The transition to cleaner energy across the globe has been heralded by several partnerships between richer nations and nations that need more technology sharing to help in their transition. Programmes like the GGI-OSOWOG initiative and the 2016 EU-India Clean Energy and Climate Partnership are just some examples of such partnerships.