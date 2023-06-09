Climate Change Warning — Human induced warming reached record high in a decade, finds new study

The report has also stated that the average annual emissions have also hit an all-time high of 54 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide or other gases.

The greenhouse gas emissions have reached an all-time high and human-induced warming has led to an alarming increase in the temperature over the last decade between 2013 and 2022, according to a new study.

A study published in the journal Earth System Science Data on June 8 established that human-induced warming reached 1.14 degree Celsius averaged over the decade (2013-22) and 1.26 degree Celsius in the year 2022. Over the 2013–2022 period, human-induced warming has been increasing at an unprecedented rate of over 0.2 degrees per decade, the study showed.

According to the study presented during the interim negotiations for the annual UN Climate Conference (COP28) , the human-induced warming of the planet was mainly due to fossil fuel burning. The report has also stated that the average annual emissions have also hit an all-time high of 54 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide or other gases.

It was also found that the net-zero plans of most countries that contribute to greenhouse gas emissions lacked credibility. Among them, the United States and China, which have contributed one-third of the global greenhouse gas emissions, were the countries whose plans were considered lacking.

The world's leaders will be confronted with updated data at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai later this year, where the United Nations will talk about progress towards the 2015 Paris Agreement ’s temperature goals. The 2015 Paris Agreement capped the warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius to be regarded as a climate-safe world.

The researchers have added that if the world has even a coin-toss chance of staying under the 1.5 degree Celsius mark, it would have to ensure that carbon dioxide, methane, and other gases that increase warming must not surpass 250 billion tonnes (gigatonnes).

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), CO2 pollution would have to be cut by 40 percent by 2030, in order to keep the warming temperature of the earth below 1.5 degrees Celsius.