Climate Change Warning — Human induced warming reached record high in a decade, finds new study

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 9, 2023 4:26:08 PM IST (Published)

The report has also stated that the average annual emissions have also hit an all-time high of 54 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide or other gases.

The greenhouse gas emissions have reached an all-time high and human-induced warming has led to an alarming increase in the temperature over the last decade between 2013 and 2022, according to a new study.

A study published in the journal Earth System Science Data on June 8 established that human-induced warming reached 1.14 degree Celsius averaged over the decade (2013-22) and 1.26 degree Celsius in the year 2022. Over the 2013–2022 period, human-induced warming has been increasing at an unprecedented rate of over 0.2 degrees per decade, the study showed.
According to the study presented during the interim negotiations for the annual UN Climate Conference (COP28), the human-induced warming of the planet was mainly due to fossil fuel burning. The report has also stated that the average annual emissions have also hit an all-time high of 54 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide or other gases.
X