Climate Change Warning — Human induced warming reached record high in a decade, finds new study

The report has also stated that the average annual emissions have also hit an all-time high of 54 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide or other gases.

The greenhouse gas emissions have reached an all-time high and human-induced warming has led to an alarming increase in the temperature over the last decade between 2013 and 2022, according to a new study.

A study published in the journal Earth System Science Data on June 8 established that human-induced warming reached 1.14 degree Celsius averaged over the decade (2013-22) and 1.26 degree Celsius in the year 2022. Over the 2013–2022 period, human-induced warming has been increasing at an unprecedented rate of over 0.2 degrees per decade, the study showed.