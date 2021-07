Antarctica is fast becoming a victim of climate change and a United Nations agency has confirmed that the Antarctic Peninsula (the north-west tip close to South America) is one of the fastest-warming regions on the planet.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) validated a record-breaking high temperature of 18.3 degrees Celsius (64.94 degrees Fahrenheit) registered on February 6, 2020, at Argentina's Esperanza research station.

The earlier record temperature for the Antarctic continent, according to the WMO, was 17.5 degrees C (63.5 degrees Fahrenheit) recorded on March 24, 2015, at the Esperanza research station.

If one considers all the area covered by the Antarctic Treaty (all the land south of 60 degrees latitude) a temperature of 19.8 degrees Celsius was recorded on Signy Island in January 1982.

The committee rejected Antarctica’s claim of a much higher 20.75°C temperature recorded on Seymour Island in 2020. The sensor set-up in a permafrost experiment by Brazilian climate scientists had not been well protected from direct sunlight, said the WMO while rejecting the Seymour Island claim.

Strong westerlies blowing across the continent have been responsible, said scientists.

The warmer temperatures seen in frigid Antarctica are due to a large high-pressure system creating "fohen conditions," as per WMO’s official statement.

Fohen conditions (originating from Alpine Europe) entail warm, dry, gusty winds descending down the mountain slopes, resulting in substantial surface warming.

Similar examples include the Chinook winds over the Rockies and the Cascades in North America.

The Antarctic Peninsula is among the fastest-warming regions of the planet, almost three degrees Celsius over the last 50 years, said WMO Secretary-general Petteri Taalas.

The WMO committee was set up to check extreme weather data from around the globe.

The Antarctic continent encompasses an area of 14 million sq km (size of two Australias) and is covered by 26.5 million cubic km of ice.

The average annual temperature ranges from about minus 10 degrees Celsius at the coast to minus 60 degrees Celsius in the highest parts of the interior. Satellites have taken readings below even minus 90 degrees Celsius in places.

Antarctica saw its coldest temperature ever (standard air temperature recorded 1.5 m above surface) in the Antarctic stands at minus 89.2 degrees Celsius recorded at the Russian Vostok station on July 21, 1983.

Oceans can rise 12 m (43 ft) if the icy sheets in Greenland and western Antarctic melt after a 2 degrees Celsius global warming phenomenon, reported AFP.