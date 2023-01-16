60% CEOs in India back climate-friendly innovations, 40% already on it: PwC survey

As many as 4,410 CEOs from 105 countries responded to PwC's annual global CEO survey, between October and November last year. Of them, 68 CEOs were from India. Here is what they think of the impact of climate change on their businesses as well as factors related to it and more:

Sixty percent of CEOs in India plan to innovate new, climate-friendly products or processes, while 40 percent of them are in the process of implementing initiatives to protect their company's physical assets as well as workforce from climate risk's physical impacts, according to the 26th Annual Global CEO Survey.

The survey also states that 57 percent of the CEOs are currently in the process of reducing their company's emissions, while 15 percent have already done so. (see chart)

Source: PwC's 26th Annual Global CEO Survey report

"India is amongst the top five best-performing countries on climate change, according to the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI, 2023), published by German Watch, the New Climate Institute and Climate Action Network International based in Germany," the PwC survey stated.

The global and India CEOs who participated in the PwC survey see climate risk impacting their cost profiles as well as supply chains over the next 12 months. The survey report stated that those who are impacted more by climate change are the ones taking the most action, but it is advisable to act early to minimise the climate change impact.

On decarbonising

"Building on the supportive policy environment around energy and environment, corporates have begun leveraging various decarbonisation levers to achieve India’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) targets — 45 percent reduction in carbon intensity in GDP over the 2005 baseline, and 50 percent non-fossil energy in the energy mix by 2030," the report stated.

Tata Power CEO and Managing Director Praveer Sinha, in the report, is quoted as saying that India, which is blessed with abundant sunshine, is naturally positioned to exploit solar energy to decarbonise its economy. "The challenge is to bundle various forms of renewable energy — green hydrogen, wind and biomass — with storage technology, be it around batteries or pumped hydro. There is an urgent need for a commercially viable technological innovation," he added.

Many firms are willing to address climate risks as well as decarbonisation without information that is provided by internal pricing mechanism for carbon, the report stated. According to the chart, 34 percent companies said they do not intend to put an internal carbon price to making decisions. "This could be a strong lever to account for considerations such as taxes and incentives, and leverage strategic trade-offs," the report stated, adding that measuring and communicating progress to critical stakeholders is another big challenge.

Investors' point of view

According to PwC's Global Investor Survey 2022, as many as 87 percent of global investors said corporate reporting comprises unsubstantiated sustainability claims, which are often referred to as 'greenwashing.'

Greenwashing means to deceive consumers into believing the firm's products are environment-friendly by making an unsubstantiated claim.

The investors also believe that climate change would have an impact on their investments in the next 12 months. "It is heartening to note that 72 percent CEOs are in agreement. This indicates convergence of mindset and can help establish the right platform for actions to be initiated," the report stated.

Questions CEOs face now

The report also cited the Climate Transparency Report 2022 and said that in 2021, India lost 5.4 percent of its GDP ($159 billion) by way of labour capacity reduction because of extreme heat.

So, according to the report, following are the key questions India CEOs face:

What aspects of their business would be affected by intensifying climate change?

What priority actions should they take to ensure the impact in the future can be managed effectively and efficiently?

How can they establish governance systems to gain the board of directors' confidence?

What next?

It is essential that companies move in the right direction at the right pace and prioritise mitigation of climate risks.

The report states that there is a need for:

A detailed corporate understanding of the opportunities and risks related to climate change for businesses.

A governance framework resting on data that is evidence-based to address risks as well as capitalise on opportunities.

An investment roadmap and plan.

Accelerating and enhancing executing planning, monitoring as well as reporting on how CEOs are addressing sustainability risks and opportunities facing their businesses to gain investor confidence, the report added.