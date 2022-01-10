Climate change: Decoding factors that caused the earth to cool down and heat up

The average global temperature of the earth has increased 1.2 degrees Celsius since 1880, with the greatest changes in climate occurring in the late 20th century, a report by New York Times said.

The Arctic has been affected the most, warming up by more than 4 degrees Fahrenheit since the 1960s.

Most scientists agree that the latest climate warming trends are a result of human activities. A number of scientific organisations, including the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and US National Academy of Sciences, have also agreed on this.

“Human influence on the climate system is clear, and recent anthropogenic emissions of greenhouse gases are the highest in history. Recent climate changes have had widespread impacts on human and natural systems,” IPCC has said.

First evidence

Greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide may only constitute a small fraction of the atmosphere, but they have enormous control on earth’s climate that helps trap the heat. Massive burning of coal and fossil fuels during the Industrial Revolution led to heating of the planet

First evidence of the earth heating up can be dated back to mid-1800s when temperatures were measured at weather stations and on ships. Some scientists have questioned the authenticity of these records as most weather stations then were placed near cities, which tend to be hotter than surrounding areas due to the urban heat island effect. However, these were later corroborated by surface temperatures tracked using satellites and geologic records.

Among geologic records, researchers have drawn information from tree rings, ice cores, corals and sediments.

Warming hiatus

In the last 150 years, there have been pauses in the rising temperature trend as a result of natural climate variability or some human activities.

Global warming was paused for a few decades in the mid-1900s due to internal climate dynamics and light-blocking pollution from coal-fired power plants. Similarly, there was a warming hiatus of the 2000s due to natural climate variability that led to more heat entering the ocean than the atmosphere.

Factors contributing to climate change

Factors such as ocean circulation, solar energy, volcanic activity and the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere have played an important role in the warming and cooling of the earth at different times, the reports said.

About 300 years ago, low solar output and higher volcanic activity led to cooling of the earth’s temperature such that it resulted in freezing of the Thames river in London.

According to National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), a number of satellites have been measuring the sun’s energy output directly since 1978 and have observed that there has been a very slight drop in the amount of energy the sun gives off. Therefore, it is clear that the sun is not responsible for the earth’s warming trend during the period.

The rapid rise in temperature in the past few decades is a result of rising concentration of greenhouse gases. Since the Industrial Revolution, human activity has led to a rise in greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, primarily because of burning fossil fuels like coal and oil & gas, which release carbon dioxide.

Scientific evidence from bubbles of ancient air trapped in ice revealed that the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere was roughly 280 parts per million before 1750. Since then, it has increased to 300 ppm around 1900 and 420 ppm in modern times. Similarly, the concentration of another greenhouse gas, methane, has more than doubled.

How bad will be the impact?

The global wealth gap between rich and poor nations has increased 25 percent between 1961 and 2000 due to climate change, the report said.

Lower-income countries like Haiti, Nepal and Myanmar rank high in the Global Climate Risk Index among nations most affected by extreme weather between 1999 and 2018.

Climate change will lead to higher human migration and increase the chances of multiple crop failures in different places, resulting in a food crisis, the report said. It will also lead to an increase in the spread of infectious diseases through ticks and mosquitoes. Research has shown that rising temperatures could lead to increased interpersonal violence and conflict within and between countries.

