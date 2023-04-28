Climate change could reduce life in the ocean's twilight zone by up to 40%, says new study

The research team looked at the abundance of life in the twilight zone in past warm climates by examining preserved microscopic shells in ocean sediments. Twilight zone is a region in the ocean between 200 metres to 1,000 metres deep and home to a vast range of organisms and organic matter.

New research suggests that the twilight zone, which is a region in the ocean between 200 metres to 1,000 metres deep and home to a vast range of organisms and organic matter, could experience a significant decline in life for the species due to climate change.

According to the study , the impact could result in a 20-40 percent reduction in life in the twilight zone by the end of the century. If greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase, the effects could be even more severe, with no recovery for thousands of years.

Katherine Crichton from the University of Exeter in Devon, England, led the research team, which included palaeontologists and ocean modellers. The team looked at the abundance of life in the twilight zone in past warm climates by examining preserved microscopic shells in ocean sediments. They found that during warm periods in the Earth's history, such as 50 million and 15 million years ago, the twilight zone had far fewer organisms because less food arrived from surface waters.