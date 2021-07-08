Home

    Climate change, air quality and plastic pollution top environmental concerns: Survey

    IST (Published)
    According to a survey conducted across 16 countries, climate change and global warming, air quality and plastic pollution are among the top environmental issues.

    Climate change, air quality and plastic pollution top environmental concerns: Survey
    The top three environmental concerns are climate change and global warming, air quality and plastic pollution, according to a recent survey, which measured consumer behaviour and attitude towards climate change.
    According to the Mintel Sustainability Barometer 2021 survey, 53 percent of the respondents named climate change and global warming, 52 percent named air quality (e.g., exhaust fumes, industrial emissions) and plastic pollution (e.g., ocean plastic) as the most worrying environmental concerns.
    The respondents of the 16-country survey appeared to be more concerned about environmental issues experienced by them at the national and local levels. The survey explains that the issues flagged by respondents shall always precede concerns around greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which are likely to be named by environmental scientists.
    The energy sector contributes 73.2 percent (24.2 percent by energy use in industry, 16.2 percent from transport, and 17.5 percent from energy use in buildings) to the share of annual GHG emissions, which is estimated at 51 billion gigatonnes, the report said.
    The survey added that 36.1 percent of global GHG emissions come from industry and road transport energy emissions while agriculture, forestry and land use contribute 18.4 percent.
    Industry contributes 5.2 percent, and waste adds 3.2 percent, the report suggest.
    The other concerns flagged by respondents included deforestation (40 percent of respondents), waste pollution such as landfills (40 percent), water shortages (40 percent), chemicals entering the environment such as pesticides (38 percent), loss of biodiversity in the oceans such as species extinction (30 percent), loss of wildlife habitat (30 percent) and food shortages due to drought or crop failure (28 percent).
    According to the report, respondents who ranked air quality in the top three environmental concerns were mostly from China (70 percent), Poland and South Korea (64 percent), Thailand (62 percent) and Italy (61 percent).
    Those who flagged deforestation among the top three concerns were mostly from Germany and Italy (84 percent), France and Spain (81 percent) and India (78 percent).
    Respondents selecting plastic pollution in the top three environmental concerns were mostly from the UK (62 percent), Ireland and South Korea (59 percent), India and Germany (58 percent).
    According to the survey, people perceived planting new forests, protecting existing ones, investment in renewable energy, projects for developing countries to use clear fuels at home, preferential loans to invest in energy efficiency upgrades, bans or limitations on diesel/ petrol/ gas vehicles and carbon tax on companies, services and products as possible solutions for conserving the environment.
    Food produced from leftover ingredients, GMO crops to withstand pests/ climate change, and food grown in labs among the other solutions that respondents suggested.
