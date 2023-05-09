Climate change | New study finds clear 'human fingerprint' even in upper stratosphere

By Shloka Badkar

So far studies confirmed the human hand in temperature changes till the lower stratosphere. The new research goes higher and deeper into how increase in carbon dioxide levels in the upper-stratosphere layer have altered the planet's atmosphere structure.

New research has made the ‘human fingerprint’ on climate change clearer as it points to how increase in carbon dioxide levels in the upper-stratosphere layer have altered the planet's atmosphere structure. How is a 'human fingerprint' recognised?

First, let us understand how exactly is the ‘human fingerprint’ recognised in such a scenario? The Earth's atmosphere has five major layers: