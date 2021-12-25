Climate action: This ancient city in MP is reviving a 400-year-old traditional water structure

An ancient city in Madhya Pradesh has devised a plan to revive traditional water structures designed in the Mughal era to counter its rising water crisis, Mongabay reported.

Burhanpur, which was once the Deccan headquarters of the Mughal rulers, faced a modern-day water crisis owing to rapid urbanisation and climate change.

However, things changed for the better this year, with Burhanpur becoming the first district in Madhya Pradesh to achieve 99.95 percent functional tap water connection in every household. According to data from the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, out of 1,01,952 households in Burhanpur, 1,01,905 now have a water connection.

Authorities revived a unique 400-year-old underground water harvesting system to ensure continuous water supply to the households of Burhanpur.

Historic structure

Burhanpur, which flourished between the 15th-17th centuries, had built an underground network to support the 2-lakh strong Mughal army and a civic population of about 35,000. Burhanpur’s traditional water harvesting system is called Kundi Bhandara or Qanats, which was built by Mughal Subedar Abdul Rahim Khan Khana in 1615 AD.

The city also has other ancient water structures like Jali Karanj, Mul Bhandara and Shakar Talab, which are in a dilapidated condition now, Shalikram Chaudhary, member of the district archaeology committee, told Mongabay.

The network is built in a way that it does not require power to maintain the water flow but is done through gravity and air pressure. Rainwater from hills is collected and flows in underground channels, which are connected to 102 wells.

The traditional network has the potential to supply 15 percent of the total water requirement of Burhanpur city.

Government’s restoration efforts

The state initiated a two-year project in March 2019, under the Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change, to conserve the traditional water systems of the city which would directly benefit 3,550 households and 10,000-15,000 households indirectly by climate-proofing urban water supply. The project was expected to be completed by February 2021.

“The project was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic, but most of the work has already been done and locals are benefitting from this. Only two or three kundis are yet to be restored,” Saransh Bajpai, who documented the project, told Mongabay.

As part of the project, the government is restoring 71 open and step wells of the city and the Kundi Bhandara network. The state is also installing 250 rainwater harvesting structures in the city’s government buildings.

The project will help the municipal corporation save Rs 17.23 lakh per annum by reducing pumping costs.

Other cities

A similar project is being implemented in Indore, another major city in Madhya Pradesh, where the government plans to restore around 300 traditional water sources with the help of community participation. The project will help reduce the burden on the existing water distribution system.