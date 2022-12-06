Tamil Nadu braces for rainfall, showers to intensify from December 7, NDRF on alert

Chennai weather: "Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area," the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a press release.

Tamil Nadu is bracing for rainfall in parts of the state on Tuesday. "Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area," the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a press release. The "rainfall activity" is likely to intensify from Wednesday, December 7.

On Wednesday, "heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area.

Besides this, a low-pressure area forming over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea is likely to bring very heavy rainfall in Pondicherry and seven districts of Tamil Nadu on December 8. "Extremely heavy rain is also likely at one or two places (on December 8)" the bulletin said.

However, according to News 18 , the IMD issued a red alert for 13 districts of Tamil Nadu this week. A red alert has been sounded in districts including Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Chennai, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu.

In the wake of the warning, six teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed in parts of the state. "The teams have reportedly been deployed in Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, and Chennai," the report said.