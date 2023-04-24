Second cheetah dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh within a month

Forest officials said the autopsy was yet to be conducted, following which the cause of the second cheetah's death could be ascertained. Uday is the second cheetah to die a the national park within a month. In March, Sasha, another cheetah, died due to renal failure. She too was brought to India from Namibia.

A six-year-old cheetah brought from South Africa died on Sunday in the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. The cheetah, identified as Uday, was brought to India with 11 others.

Forest officials said the autopsy was yet to be conducted, following which the cause of his death could be ascertained. Uday is the second cheetah to die a the national park within a month. In March, Sasha, another cheetah, died due to renal failure. She too was brought to India from Namibia.

"The wildlife medical team inspected the cheetah and he appeared sick. The doctors and cheetah expert from Cheetah Conservation Fund decided to shift to a quarantine Boma (enclosure) immediately," JS Chauhan, the MP forest chief wildlife warden, said, Hindustan Times reported.

"During routine check at around 9am on Sunday, Uday was found sitting in a lethargic state. When forest experts approached him, he got up and staggered a bit," an official said.

Two hours later, the feline lost consciousness and was then shifted for further treatment to an isolation ward.

Chauhan said Uday died around 4pm during treatment, and there would be clarity over the cause of his death only after an autopsy.

Vincent Van Der Merwe, a South African cheetah expert, said the Uday was very healthy before he was shifted to Boma in 2022 for the translocation project to India. After being in captivity for 10 months, the cheetah lost his fitness levels and was suffering from chronic stress, he said, adding that, it important the cheetahs are sent back to the wild as they are unhappy in cages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in September last year released eight cheetahs that were brought from Namibia, as the first batch of the translocation project.

