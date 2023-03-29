Cheetah brought from Namibia to India gives birth to four cubs

Cheetahs had been declared extinct in the country in 1952. These carnivores were translocated to India from Namibia in September last year. One of them has now given birth to four cubs.

One of the cheetahs that were translocated to India from Namibia in September last year, has given birth to four cubs, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday said.

The minister congratulated the Project Cheetah team for their relentless efforts in getting the carnivore to India and for their efforts in correcting an ecological wrong done in the past.

Under the ambitious Cheetah reintroduction programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released the first batch of eight spotted felines — five females and three males — from Namibia into a quarantine enclosure at Kuno in Madhya Pradesh on his 72nd birthday on September 17 last year. One of the Namibian cheetahs, Sasha, had died due to a kidney-related ailment on Monday, forest and wildlife officials in Madhya Pradesh said.

In a second such translocation, 12 cheetahs were flown in from South Africa and released into Kuno on February 18.

Cheetah is the only large carnivore that got completely wiped out from India due to over-hunting and habitat loss.

The last cheetah died in Koriya district of present-day Chhattisgarh in 1947 and the species was declared extinct in 1952.

