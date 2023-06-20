Centre will send officials to assist states reporting heatwave incidents, says Mansukh Mandaviya

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have reported fatalities due to heatwave in the last week. The Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh has reported over 50 deaths in the last few days as the country is reeling from a sweltering heat wave.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said a team of officials from Disaster Management, India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Health Ministry will be sent to assist the states where heatwave is prevailing and incidents have occurred.

Mandaviya will hold a meeting via video conferencing with disaster management officials and ministers of eastern states like Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Telangana, Jharkhand and Bihar where heat wave conditions are prevailing.

"I have also instructed ICMR to prepare well in advance to prevent heatstroke deaths," said Mandaviya.