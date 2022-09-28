Centre ramping up measures to increase green hydrogen generation: Union minister

By PTI

Mini "The government of India has already set its target of making India carbon emission-free in the coming years and industries taking the responsibility so efficiently is definitely going to help us accomplish the aim sooner," Khuba said during the inauguration of the 15th edition of 'Renewable Energy India Expo' in Greater Noida.

The Centre is ramping up measures to increase volumes of green hydrogen generation, Union minister Bhagwant Khuba said on Wednesday, reiterating government’s commitment for making India carbon-emission free in future.

Khuba, the Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers & New and Renewable Energy, said this during the inauguration of the 15th edition of 'Renewable Energy India Expo' in Greater Noida.

"The government of India has already set its target of making India carbon emission-free in the coming years and industries taking the responsibility so efficiently is definitely going to help us accomplish the aim sooner," Khuba said.

He highlighted that India is "growing vigorously" in the sector of renewable energy and alternative sources such as solar, wind, and electrical energy.

"The government is also ramping up measures to increase volumes of green hydrogen generation and the support of industrialists is a boon to flourish in the segment," the minister said, according to a statement.

The three-day event on renewable energy kicked off at the India Expo Mart with over 500 top exhibitors showcasing more than 750 brands in the sector.

Yogesh Mudras, managing director of Informa Markets in India, said India has emerged as the fourth largest country in the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity and registered the highest growth rate in RE capacity addition.

"Besides, the 2070 target of net zero carbon emission as committed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi could boost India’s economy by 4.7 percent above projected baseline and create 20 million additional jobs by 2032," Mudras claimed.