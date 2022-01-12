Centre navigating ways to run ships on green energy: Report

In a major push for clean energy, the Centre is exploring ways to run ships completely on renewable sources, that may include a mix of solar, water, wind, and hydrogen energy models, Mint reported, quoting two government officials.

Two ministries -- the Ministry of Port, Shipping and Waterways and the New and Renewable Energy Ministry -- are collaborating to execute this unique plan, the sources said.

Apart from reducing carbon emissions, tapping eco-friendly sources for fuelling ships will also help in reducing operating costs for cargo vessels. Fuel accounts for the majority of a ship’s operating costs. It will also help reduce India’s dependence on imports. At present, the country imports 85 percent of its crude oil and 53 percent of gas requirements.

The move could also benefit the country’s naval ships, which would not have to return to port or seek support from other vessels at high seas for refuelling.

The two ministries did not respond to mails sent by Mint for comments.

While the shipping industry is the backbone of global trade, ferrying over 80 percent of the world’s traded goods, it is also responsible for emitting 3 percent of carbon dioxide into the environment, a Washington Post report said.

According to a report by The New York Times Magazine, modern sails mimic the way cloth sails worked a thousand years ago. However, the design, material and size of modern sails, when coupled with the movement of the ship, can harness more power from the wind than the cloth sails of the past. The power is enough to move a huge cargo vessel, the report said.