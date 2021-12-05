Carbon offsetting: What does it mean, its significance, how can you offset your carbon footprint

While large industries are the major carbon emitters, individual activities are also responsible for 5 percent of all greenhouse emissions that are contributing to climate change. Therefore, it's important to compensate for the emissions.

The concept of carbon offsetting refers to the act of compensating for carbon emissions.

Let's break this down with an example. Suppose you have a diesel car and you drive to work every day. So, according to an estimate, your car is emitting 4.6 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide per year. Now, any counter-activity to offset this carbon emission will be called carbon offsetting.

Today, several carbon trading platforms help you in carbon offsetting. So, let's say you generate 2 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, you can pay a certain amount to these companies and they will invest in green projects that absorb carbon emissions. This helps in keeping the carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere in check.

How to go about carbon offsetting?

Visit any credible online carbon trading market. Pay the amount required to offset your carbon emissions. To calculate the amount of carbon emitted from your regular activities -- such as driving, flying, among others here -- you can visit the Carbon Footprint Calculator

Usually, carbon offsets are purchased in units -- that represent one tonne of carbon per carbon offset. In ideal cases, your money is invested in green projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. However, if you don't want to pay a carbon trading platform, you can directly invest in carbon offset projects.

Why the need for carbon offsetting?

The concept is based on the philosophy -- every effort counts. So, if a large number of people opt for carbon offsetting, total greenhouse emissions will reduce considerably.