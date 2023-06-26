Carbon Guzzlers launches carbon capture device in crowdfunding campaign

The Baby Guzzler is a carbon capture device that captures carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, reducing carbon footprint and contributing to a more sustainable future.

Carbon Guzzlers, a company committed to sustainable practices, has an ongoing Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for the 'Baby Guzzler'. The Baby Guzzler is a carbon capture device that captures carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, reducing carbon footprint and contributing to a more sustainable future.

It is a small, easily concealed, but highly effective device that can be set up in home or office space. It is a low powered device that works well with a simple mobile charger as well. The Baby Guzzler is very aesthetically pleasing so it seamlessly fits into any space, the company stated.

“With this initiative one can take action to reduce the carbon footprint, making a positive impact on the environment. By capturing carbon dioxide, the Baby Guzzler helps to mitigate the harmful effects of climate change, such as rising sea levels and more frequent extreme weather events, “ it said.

The POC of the device is complete. The Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign will enable Carbon Guzzlers to manufacture and distribute the Baby Guzzler to interested parties.

This comes at a time when the world is experiencing a climate crisis due to increasing greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere (particularly CO2). Carbon dioxide emissions have a significant impact on both human health and the environment.

In terms of human health, exposure to high levels of CO2 can cause a range of health problems, including headaches, dizziness, and shortness of breath. In extreme cases, exposure to high levels of CO2 can be life-threatening. CO2 emissions also contribute to air pollution, which can exacerbate respiratory problems such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution is responsible for approximately 7 million premature deaths per year, with outdoor air pollution accounting for 4.2 million of those deaths.