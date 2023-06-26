CNBC TV18
Carbon Guzzlers launches carbon capture device in crowdfunding campaign

Read Time2 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 28, 2023 12:31:45 AM IST (Updated)

The Baby Guzzler is a carbon capture device that captures carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, reducing carbon footprint and contributing to a more sustainable future.

Carbon Guzzlers, a company committed to sustainable practices, has an ongoing Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for the 'Baby Guzzler'. The Baby Guzzler is a carbon capture device that captures carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, reducing carbon footprint and contributing to a more sustainable future.

It is a small, easily concealed, but highly effective device that can be set up in home or office space. It is a low powered device that works well with a simple mobile charger as well. The Baby Guzzler is very aesthetically pleasing so it seamlessly fits into any space, the company stated.
“With this initiative one can take action to reduce the carbon footprint, making a positive impact on the environment. By capturing carbon dioxide, the Baby Guzzler helps to mitigate the harmful effects of climate change, such as rising sea levels and more frequent extreme weather events, “ it said.
