Candy sticks, earbuds, cigarette packs and more: Centre bans single-use plastic from next year

In a bid to check the menace of plastic waste, the Narendra Modi government has notified Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, restricting the use of identified 'single-use' plastic items from July 1, 2022, through a notification.

"The manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of… single-use plastic, including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene commodities shall be prohibited with effect from July 1, 2022," states the union environment ministry notification.

The latest directive will replace the existing rules on plastic waste management which were notified in 2016 and amended in 2018.

Also read:

At present, several products use single-use plastic. The products that will face the ban beginning next year are — earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration, plastic plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons and knives, straw, trays, wrapping films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100-microns and stirrers.

The notification also brings brand owners selling single-use plastic under a registered brand name under its ambit. However, commodities made of compostable plastic will not be banned, the notification added. Those involved in the manufacturer/sale of compostable plastic carry bags can continue with their business after obtaining a certificate from the Central Pollution Control Board.

Meanwhile, polythene bags of less than 75 microns in thickness will be banned from September 30, 2021 and bags of less than 120 microns will be banned from December 31, 2022. Polythene bags with thickness less than 50 microns were banned in the country in 2016.

Also read: Reliance to double PET recycling capacity

This thickness cap for polythene bags is being raised gradually as bags with higher thickness are of a higher value and have higher recyclability.

According to the notification, urban local bodies and gram panchayats will be responsible for ensuring "segregation, collection, storage, transportation, processing and disposal of plastic waste".