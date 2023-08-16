Military airlifts residents to safety from wildfires in Canada's Northwest Territories

The military had to intervene and hundreds of people from Canada's Northwest Territories were airlifted overnight into Tuesday from remote villages, after the largest city in the region, Yellowknife, declared an emergency.

The military had to intervene and hundreds of people were airlifted overnight into Tuesday from remote villages, after the largest city in the region Yellowknife declared an emergency.

For many of the people in smaller communities, this was the second time in recent months that they were forced to leave their homes.

As many of the roads to the south were shut after being engulfed by the flames, a military aircraft was the only means of escape for the residents. It was deployed with 120 soldiers.

On Tuesday evening (local time), the authorities of the Northwest Territories declared a state of emergency, citing a the situation was changing rapidly and shifting needs on ground.

Territorial environment minister Shane Thompson said that it was a crisis situation and the government is utilising every tool available to assist, news agency AFP reported.

Many towns as well as indigenous communities were under evacuation orders while firefighters in a few areas had to pull back as strong winds stoked the flames.

The Enterprise hamlet, which is located at the junction of two major highways, is almost completely destroyed.

Images on social media and on Canadian television showed an orange smoky haze covering the region, large swaths of charred forests and melted headlights, peeled paint on cars and trucks that made it through to safety, the news agency reported.

The fire department of the Northwest Territoriessaid Yellowknife, which has a population of 20,000 people, was not facing any imminent threat even though the fires were moving fast and coming within 20km of it.