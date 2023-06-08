Canada wildfire smoke triggers 'hazardous' air quality warning in multiple US cities

The US Air Quality Index spiked to ‘hazardous’ levels, forcing many outdoor activities to be cancelled in New York City, Flight operations have been temporarily suspended in New York City due to low visibility.

The Canadian wildfire has been getting worse day by day, as the smoke has triggered ‘hazardous’ air quality alerts across many cities in the United States and impacted flight operations as of Wednesday, June 7. The darkened sky over New York City and also around the Northeast region of the United States was witnessed, according to reports.

In Manhattan, the sky was plunged in deep hazy orange and smoggy clouds that hindered visibility. This later led to cancelling and delaying flights as well, New York Times reported.

Health officials warned people, especially those in sensitive groups, such as children, the elderly or with respiratory conditions, to limit their time outdoors or stay inside, according to Yahoo News.

In New York City, the US Air Quality Index spiked to ‘hazardous’ levels, forcing many outdoor activities to be cancelled and planes at area airports remained temporarily grounded due to low visibility on Wednesday, the report added.

Besides New York, other cities like Syracuse are coping with the dangerous breathing conditions.

In Canada around 250 wildfires were burning as of Wednesday. Some parts of Quebec and Ontario also came under a smog warning. The hazy condition is expected to stay for a couple of days, according to experts.

Earlier this week, the Canadian Natural Resources Minister said that the Federal government is working closely with different communities impacted by the wildfire to ensure continued support to them.

On Monday, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said, “Updated modelling shows that the 2023 wildfire season will once again be serious in many areas of Canada. The federal government is working with provincial and territorial counterparts, as well as with indigenous communities, to ensure continued support for those impacted by these fires. As we battle this year's fire season, we are also making significant long-term investments to ensure that we are prepared to mitigate and adapt to the effects of future wildfire seasons. Over the past eight years, the federal government has made wildfire management a top priority and will continue to do so.”