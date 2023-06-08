Canada wildfire smoke triggers 'hazardous' air quality warning in multiple US cities

The US Air Quality Index spiked to ‘hazardous’ levels, forcing many outdoor activities to be cancelled in New York City, Flight operations have been temporarily suspended in New York City due to low visibility.

The Canadian wildfire has been getting worse day by day, as the smoke has triggered ‘hazardous’ air quality alerts across many cities in the United States and impacted flight operations as of Wednesday, June 7. The darkened sky over New York City and also around the Northeast region of the United States was witnessed, according to reports.

In Manhattan, the sky was plunged in deep hazy orange and smoggy clouds that hindered visibility. This later led to cancelling and delaying flights as well, New York Times reported.

Health officials warned people, especially those in sensitive groups, such as children, the elderly or with respiratory conditions, to limit their time outdoors or stay inside, according to Yahoo News.