Union Cabinet okays India’s updated NDC, to cut emissions 45% by 2030

The Union Cabinet has approved India's revised Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to be submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Environment Ministry said on August 3.

According to the revised NDC, India is now committed to reducing the emissions intensity of its GDP by 45 percent by 2030 from the 2005 levels, and to generating nearly half of all installed electric power capacity from sources other than fossil fuels.

The government, in a statement said, “The updated NDC seeks to enhance India’s contributions towards achievement of the strengthening of global response to the threat of climate change, as agreed under the Paris Agreement.”

However, there was no mention of India setting a definite year as the target for achieving net-zero emissions in the ministry’s statement.

The Paris Agreement is a legally-binding international treaty on climate change and all signatories are required to take the necessary action to limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels.

India pledged to step up its climate action during the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the UNFCCC, which was held in Glasgow. India did so by presenting its five ‘nectar ingredients’ (Panchamrit) to the world.

“This update to India’s existing NDC translates the ‘Panchamrit’ announced at COP 26 into enhanced climate targets,” it added. The update advances India's long-term objective of being net-zero by 2070.

The updated NDC reads: "To put forward and further propagate a healthy and sustainable way of living based on traditions and values of conservation and moderation, including through a mass movement for ‘LIFE’– ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ as a key to combating climate change."

At COP 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested a “one-word movement’ to the international community, acknowledging that lifestyle plays a significant part in climate change. The “one word” being 'LIFE,' that stands for 'Lifestyle For Environment.' LIFE's mission is to promote living in harmony with our planet, without harming the environment. This citizen-focused strategy to address climate change is also reflected in India's revised NDC.

The revised NDC will result in an increase in green employment across the board, including in the fields of clean energy, renewable energy, production of low-emissions goods like electric vehicles and energy-efficient appliances, and cutting-edge technologies like green hydrogen.