Will Budget 2023 successfully power India's renewable sector

The installed renewable energy capacity in India has grown at 118 percent between 2014 and 2022, and it stands at 166.4 gigawatt (GW). Despite this exponential growth in the previous decade, India is still far away from its 2030 target of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy or 50 percent of its total installed power capacity. The tall target set by India for itself boils down to adding approximately 50 GW each year.

Solar holds the largest share of over 36 percent out of the total installed renewable energy capacity in India. Large and small hydro projects form 31 percent of the total capacity, whereas wind energy takes a smaller share of 25 percent.

Government policies coupled with deflation in prices of raw materials have helped the solar sector increase its capacity by 18 times in the last seven years. The Indian government knows that if India wants to become Atma Nirbhar in its energy requirements then solar energy will become the most crucial piece in the puzzle.

The government has backed its plans with swift action, so far. An installed solar capacity of over 60 GW has been an outcome of the government’s policies, which include the accelerated depreciation scheme, long-term power purchase agreements, waiver of inter-state transmission charges, generation-based and other tax incentives. The government has also announced a Rs 19,500 crore production-linked incentive or PLI Scheme in the solar module manufacturing sector along with phase 2 of a dedicated green energy corridor.

Hetal Gandhi, Lead-Energy Transition at CRISIL, said the launch of the 500 GW programme by the government is giving direction to the renewable energy sector. Focus on distribution especially the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), ensuring timely payments, having specific allocations for the hydro energy sector, are steps which are moving the industry towards green energy exposure. Gandhi expects India to have solar and wind energy installations of 111 GW by the FY23-end. According to her, the pace of capacity addition is expected to continue to 275-300 GW by 2030.

Sumant Sinha, CMD at ReNew Power, said the government has been proactive on bringing policies to incentivise the sector for further growth. According to Sinha, the tax benefit which infrastructure companies have enjoyed is expiring soon and needs to be extended. He also said that a higher allocation towards some PLI schemes, especially in the solar sector, and more expenditure towards the green hydrogen space would be very important in the coming days.

Shadab Shaikh, Chief Technical Officer at GoMumbai Solar, said that the solar industry seeks a differential rate of interest for itself which will help the industry achieve India’s renewable energy target.

The complementarity of solar and wind resources provides an opportunity to make the two technologies hybrid and make optimum use of infrastructure, including land and transmission systems. The Centre has now released tenders for renewable energy auctions for round-the-clock and hybrid projects instead of plain solar or wind tenders. But what else is in store for the wind energy sector?

According Sumant Sinha of ReNew Power, the industry requires combined and a round-the-clock solution helping them put the power generated into the grid easily. According to Sinha, hybrid projects are an innovative strategy which also help discoms absorb the power generated.

Offshore wind energy is at a relatively nascent stage but offers a very large opportunity. India has set an offshore wind power capacity target of 30 GW by 2030. Adding offshore wind to India’s power generation mix will provide the much needed diversification, but experts believe the government must look at the supply chain and address policy related bottlenecks.

Hetal Gandhi of CRISIL believes that the Centre needs to make its stand clear on how it wants to bring a balance between off-shore and on-shore wind energy. According to Gandhi, off-shore wind energy provides a large opportunity but the tariff gap between off-shore and on-shore needs to come down.

India also plans to integrate large-scale solar and wind energy into its grid by 2030. In this context, battery storage is a vital technology solution. The International Energy Agency's (IEA) India Energy Outlook 2021 predicts that the country will add 140-200 GW of battery storage capacity by 2040 — the largest for any country. To achieve this target, India will need a lot more than the recently-announced Rs 18,000 crore rupee PLI scheme

Sumant Sinha of ReNew Power said that batteries are an important part of absorbing more energy into the grid. According to Sinha, the industry has asked the government to bring customs duty and GST on batteries down so that installation can become much more widespread.

The latest addition to India’s green energy bouquet has been hydrogen. Green hydrogen is a prime source of non-polluting energy having the highest output by weight and volume. If nurtured right, green hydrogen can become the fuel which will drive the green energy revolution. A step in this direction has been the announcement of the National Green Hydrogen Mission. The initial outlay for the mission has been $2.5 billion, including an outlay of $2.2 billion for the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) Programme —$150 million for pilot projects, $50 million for R&D and $50 million for other components. Investment commitments to the tune of $125 billion have been received from Adani Enterprises and Reliance Industries, so far.

Sumant Sinha of ReNew Power said they will look forward to further investments in the Green Hydrogen Mission. The government target is to produce 5 MT of green hydrogen by 2030 and according to Sinha, an investment of nearly $200 billion would be required to achieve that target.

India's vision to increase its share of non-fossil fuel energy to 50 percent by 2030 will depend on how the government's reforms shape up. Another factor would be how effectively the industry can mobilise investments. A Bloomberg estimate suggests that India would need $223 billion between 2022 to 2029 towards just the wind and solar sector. Large Indian corporations have so far shown some strong financial commitments but execution will be key as well will the ability to attract more money — domestic and foreign.