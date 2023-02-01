Budget 2023 | FM announces Rs 35,000 crore for energy transition and net-zero carbon emission target

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the FY24 Union Budget in Parliament on Wednesday.
The Finance Minister announced Rs 35,000 crore for priority capital investment towards energy transition and net zero objectives and energy security by the ministry of petroleum and natural gas.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Budget 2023 — Let the opposition use today's session effectively sans typical disruption tactics
Feb 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: From improved GST structure to inverted duty reforms, the EV sector want a mega growth push
Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
India's Economic Survey shifts the narrative to 'quality of life'
Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation
Jan 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
India has targeted to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. "India is firmly moving towards the net-zero carbon emission target of 2070 to usher in green industrial and economic transition. This budget builds on our focus on green growth," the Finance Minister said.
In the last Budget, the FM had an extensive plan for transitioning towards a carbon neutral economy — such as five to seven percent pellets would be co-fired in thermal power plants, which would result in CO2 savings of 38 MMT annually; four pilot projects for coal gasification, policies and necessary legislative changes to promote agro forestry as well as private forestry, among others. However, a few months later in September, she also mentioned that with there were uncertainties in the energy sector after the Russia-Ukraine war, and that many governments are now talking about going back to coal because of global uncertainties, and India, too, will have to fall back on coal for its energy needs for some more time.
The Finance Minister also announced Rs 20,700 crore for renewable energy plan in Ladakh.
Talking about the Green Hydrogen Mission, the Finance Minister said it will facilitate the transition of the economy to low carbon intensity, reduce dependence on fossil fuel imports and make the country assume technology and market leadership in this sunrise sector. "Our target is to reach an annual production of 5 MMT by 2030," she said.
Last month, the Union cabinet also approved an initial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore for the National Hydrogen Mission. Union minister Anurag Thakur had said that incentives worth over Rs 17,000 crore will be allotted for electrolyser and green hydrogen manufacturing in the country, while "Rs 400 crores will be spent on developing green hydrogen hubs in the country." -
First Published: Feb 1, 2023 11:55 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!