Budget 2023 | FM announces Rs 35,000 crore for energy transition and net-zero carbon emission target

Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the FY24 Union Budget in Parliament on Wednesday.

The Finance Minister announced Rs 35,000 crore for priority capital investment towards energy transition and net zero objectives and energy security by the ministry of petroleum and natural gas.

India has targeted to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. "India is firmly moving towards the net-zero carbon emission target of 2070 to usher in green industrial and economic transition. This budget builds on our focus on green growth," the Finance Minister said.

In the last Budget, the FM had an extensive plan for transitioning towards a carbon neutral economy — such as five to seven percent pellets would be co-fired in thermal power plants, which would result in CO2 savings of 38 MMT annually; four pilot projects for coal gasification, policies and necessary legislative changes to promote agro forestry as well as private forestry, among others. However, a few months later in September , she also mentioned that with there were uncertainties in the energy sector after the Russia-Ukraine war, and that many governments are now talking about going back to coal because of global uncertainties, and India, too, will have to fall back on coal for its energy needs for some more time.

The Finance Minister also announced Rs 20,700 crore for renewable energy plan in Ladakh.

Talking about the Green Hydrogen Mission, the Finance Minister said it will facilitate the transition of the economy to low carbon intensity, reduce dependence on fossil fuel imports and make the country assume technology and market leadership in this sunrise sector. "Our target is to reach an annual production of 5 MMT by 2030," she said.