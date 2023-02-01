Budget 2023: A big green push — Top 15 highlights

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Climate action and sustainability have been a key topic of discussion as well as implementation, especially in the last year, not just in the country but on various global platforms as well such as the G20, World Economic Forum, etc. Here are the top 15 highlights of this year's Budget's green push:
Climate action and sustainability have been a key topic of discussion as well as implementation, especially in the last year, not just in the country but on various global platforms as well such as the G20, World Economic Forum, etc.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Budget 2023 — Let the opposition use today's session effectively sans typical disruption tactics
Feb 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: From improved GST structure to inverted duty reforms, the EV sector want a mega growth push
Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
India's Economic Survey shifts the narrative to 'quality of life'
Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation
Jan 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Green growth also received a big push in the FY24 Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament today. Here are the top 15 highlights:
Also Read: Budget 2023 | FM announces Rs 35,000 crore for energy transition and net-zero carbon emission target
To watch full Union Budget 2023 speech, click here
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!