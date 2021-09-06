BMC urges Mumbaikars to voice suggestions for climate action plan; check details

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is trying to involve residents of Mumbai in the formulation of the upcoming Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP). The municipal corporation will be hosting webinars over 4 wide topics for discussion with all relevant stakeholders. The corporation has urged citizens and experts to pre-register and participate in the upcoming seminars, held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Register and participate in the Mumbai Environment Action Plan Webinar. Send your suggestions, objections & recommendations regarding Climate Change on portal http://mcap.mcgm.gov.in ,” tweeted out the BMC.

Register and participate in the Mumbai Environment Action Plan Webinar. Send your suggestions, objections & recommendations regarding Climate Change on portal https://t.co/UHQiPPXzsW#MumbaiClimateActionPlan(3/4) pic.twitter.com/5oiLQ2ugRl— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 4, 2021

The topics for discussion will be Air Quality, Energy and Buildings, Urban Greening and Biodiversity, and Urban Flooding and Water Resource Management on September 6, 7, 8, and 9 respectively. Recommendations, suggestions and objections from citizens will be heard until September 20, when entries will be closed. The MCAP will be drafted within 2021 as Mumbai is part of the C40 Cities Network, which has encouraged members to draft their Climate Action Plans by 2021. The final plan is expected to be unveiled in November, at the same time as the COP26 meeting in Glasgow.

The Mumbai Climate Action Plan was launched by the BMC on August 27 to coordinate and plan the efforts against battling climate change. The city of Mumbai is particularly vulnerable to climate change with major portions of the city being completely submerged in the future as a result of rising sea levels. Climate change has also created more erratic weather events, more frequent and destructive cyclones and a potential loss of economic activity if the goals of the Paris Climate Agreements are not met.

The Climate Action Plan may also kickstart a new phase of corporate development from private enterprises that can seek to not only help mitigate the impact of climate change but can reap economic rewards while doing so.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Commission chief Iqbal Singh Chahal said a major portion of south Mumbai, including Nariman Point and state secretariat Mantralaya, will go underwater due to the rising sea level by 2050. Chahal said about 70 percent of the city's A, B, C and D wards in south Mumbai will be underwater due to climate change.

The state of Maharashtra is also planning to establish a state-level council to draft its own climate action plan. The council would be set up within a month, said Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

A statement released by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that the council will be headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and co-chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

"The state will work on the 5 Rs -- Reduce, Refuse, Reuse, Recycle, Recover as declared by the United Nations," the statement read.