BMC to set up Asia's largest bio-gas plant in Mumbai, to treat 1,000 tonnes of wet waste daily

The BMC will supply the segregated wet waste to the plant, which MGL will treat to produce gas and supply it back to the city. The plant's location will be decided from among three shortlisted land parcels in the eastern suburbs. The BMC will provide the land parcel, and MGL will bear the capital expenditure

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) are joining hands to set up Asia's largest bio-gas plant in Mumbai. The upcoming plant will have the capacity to treat 1,000 tonnes of wet waste every day.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the proposed plant will recycle damp, organic, and degradable waste, which accounts for 3,500 tonnes of the 6,000 tonnes of solid waste generated daily in Mumbai. The plant will be able to treat nearly one-third of the daily wet waste generated in the city. It is intended to repurpose the waste for a useful purpose.

