BIS introduces standards for agricultural by product utensils with an aim to cut plastic pollution, promote sustainability

BIS stated that the use of biodegradable agri by-product utensils will contribute to environmental safety, conservation of natural resources and promotion of a circular economy.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has issued standards for agricultural by-product utensils with an aim to reduce plastic pollution and promote sustainability.

The published standard IS 18267: 2023 "Food Serving Utensils Made from Agri By-Products – Specification" provides comprehensive guidelines to manufacturers and consumers to ensure uniformity in quality requirements across the country.

BIS said that the implementation of the standard will have far-reaching benefits by promoting consumer well-being due to the additive-free nature of the utensils, adding that the move will create economic opportunities for farmers by supporting sustainable agricultural practices and contributing to rural development.

IS 18267: 2023 covers several aspects for the production of biodegradable utensils; including raw materials, manufacturing techniques, performance and hygiene requirements. It specifies the use of agricultural by-products, such as leaves and sheaths, as preferred materials for making plates, cups and bowls.

The standard recommends appropriate parts of plants and trees, as well as mentions manufacturing techniques like hot pressing, cold pressing, moulding and stitching. It emphasises smooth surfaces and non-sharp edges, and prohibits the use of chemicals, resins, and adhesives.

Pointing to the rising use of disposable tableware driving its global market, BIS said that the market for disposable plates was valued at $4.26 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $6.73 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.94% from 2021 to 2028.

BIS added that even in India, several large-scale and MSME-level manufacturers are actively contributing to the production of biodegradable cutlery as the demand for such products is rising.